Vivian police chief issues curfew effective immediately

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - The city of Vivian, Louisiana has been put under a curfew effective immediately.
Vivian Chief Ryan Nelson issued the curfew under order and direction of Governor John Bel Edwards in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Curfew hours will be from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. seven days a week for all citizens and persons residing in or temporarily housed within the town limits and jurisdictional authority of the Town of Vivian.
Also, curfew hours for juveniles eighteen years of age or younger are from 9:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.
Juveniles are prohibited to be out during the curfew requirements unless accompanied by parent or legal guardian(s) during the hours.
The curfew applies to pedestrians, vehicular travel, bicycles and any other modes of travel.
This order does not apply to emergency vehicles or essential personnel, and/or essential personnel traveling to or from there place of employment.
Criminal penalties for violation are established by state law of fines up to $500 for willful violations of the order.
The curfew remains in effect until further notice.
- Idabel: 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Wright City: 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.
- Homer: 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.
- Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas: 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.
