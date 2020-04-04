Tracking wet weather for the weekend

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Staying in can sometimes be a drag, but with cloudy and rainy weather in the forecast, it makes it a tad easier. Tracking rain and thunderstorms for today and Sunday, and then more rain in your work week!
The cold front has moved into the ArkLaTex and with that, high temperatures will vary based on where you’re located. Highs in the northern ArkLaTex will be in the mid to upper 50s with mid to upper 60s for the southern half of the region. Rain and thunderstorms (non severe) will taper off as we go into the afternoon, but isolated showers will continue for some areas. I think this evening, we’ll be mostly dry with overcast skies.
Sunday: Sunday rain chances will remain lower than today’s. Most of us will remain dry but under mostly cloudy skies. Look forward to a warmer day with highs in the mid 70s. Cool and drier air sticks around for the morning with N winds around 5mph but becoming east by the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will fall to the 60s.
Monday: Monday will be our next best chance for seeing rain and thunderstorms become a little more widespread. Rain so far looks to move in during the afternoon hours and building in coverage and intensity during the evening. At this time, we are not tracking the threat for severe weather, but if that changes we’ll be sure to keep you updated.
Rain chances daily throughout the work week, but looking greater towards the end of the week. Be sure to stay safe and alert with the weather as we continue into April as severe weather season ramps up!
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore.
