Tracking wet weather for the weekend

The cold front has moved into the ArkLaTex and with that, high temperatures will vary based on where you’re located. Highs in the northern ArkLaTex will be in the mid to upper 50s with mid to upper 60s for the southern half of the region. Rain and thunderstorms (non severe) will taper off as we go into the afternoon, but isolated showers will continue for some areas. I think this evening, we’ll be mostly dry with overcast skies.