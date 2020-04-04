SPD search for man accused of domestic violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for a man accused of hitting his girlfriend several times in late January.
On Wednesday, January 29 SPD officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 3200 block of Fulton Avenue. That’s in the Ingleside neighborhood.
When officers arrived they found a woman with several injuries to her face and neck. The victim says her estranged boyfriend, Kenyla Alford, 24, became violent after getting into an argument.
She says Alford allegedly grabbed the victim around the neck, in an attempt to strangle her.
Investigators procured a warrant for Alford’s arrest, charging him with one count of Battery of a Dating Partner and one count of Battery of a Dating Partner with Child Endangerment.
Investigators are asking anyone with the whereabouts of Alford to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.
