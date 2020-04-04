Report: Gov. Hutchinson to make announcement Monday on school year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - An announcement will be made April 6 by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on how he will adjust an April 17 deadline to reopen schools throughout Arkansas in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, the decision on the issue was made with considerable thought.
“I talked with Secretary (Johnny) Key today and we talked about the schools. We intend to make an announcement on Monday as to what’s ahead. He wants to put some plans together as to exactly how we address that in our schools. Obviously, we’re not going to reopen the schools when you’re continuing to go up in your cases, but we also want to make sure that we have all of our facts together before we make a formal announcement Monday,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
The governor closed schools March 15 for two weeks due to coronavirus cases in the state and later extended the deadline to April 17.
The April 17 deadline included off-site instruction and a plan that the issue would be addressed further at a later date, according to Talk Business & Politics.
Some of the plans under consideration include setting another deadline to reopen school before the school year ends, continuing off-site instruction until the end of the school year or ending the school year early.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.