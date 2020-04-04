Louisiana to receive more ventilators from federal stockpile, Gov. Edwards says

“We are grateful to both President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence for keeping Louisiana at the forefront of this fight against COVID-19 and appreciate them understanding the necessity of these ventilators for the survival of our people, especially in light of today’s sobering numbers. I spoke to the Vice President this morning and reiterated Louisiana’s ongoing needs,” said Gov. Edwards. “Based on our modeling, we know that we will exceed our capacity to deliver health care to those who need it, first in the New Orleans area, but because of these ventilators and others that we are sourcing around the world, we will be able to prolong that inevitable day and have fewer people go with unmet medical needs.