Shreveport NAACP President Lloyd Thompson dies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Lloyd Thompson, the president of the Shreveport NAACP and Caddo Parish Schoolboard member died on Saturday, April 4.
The news was reported on Shreveport Councilman Willie Bradford's Facebook page.
Bradford said that Thompson was in the hospital for a couple of weeks. Officials have not released the cause of his death at this time.
Thompson also served as District 3 representative for the Caddo Parish School Board. District 3 covers the Cherokee Park, Allendale, Lakeside and parts of the Highland and North Highland neighborhoods.
He also served on the City of Shreveport’s Civil Service Board.
Caddo School Board President Mary Trammell said on behalf of the board, they give their condolences to Thompson and his family.
