Shreveport NAACP President Lloyd Thompson dies
Shreveport NAACP President Loyd Thompson (center right, in dark blue) at a rally held in July 2019 in an effort to stop violence in the city. (Source: Kenley Hargett)
By Alex Onken | April 4, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 3:03 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Lloyd Thompson, the president of the Shreveport NAACP and Caddo Parish Schoolboard member died on Saturday, April 4.

The news was reported on Shreveport Councilman Willie Bradford's Facebook page.

It is with great sadness that I inform you that our dear friend and colleague Lloyd Thompson passed away this afternoon....

Bradford said that Thompson was in the hospital for a couple of weeks. Officials have not released the cause of his death at this time.

Thompson also served as District 3 representative for the Caddo Parish School Board. District 3 covers the Cherokee Park, Allendale, Lakeside and parts of the Highland and North Highland neighborhoods.

He also served on the City of Shreveport’s Civil Service Board.

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of NAACP President and Caddo School Board member (District 3) Lloyd...

Caddo School Board President Mary Trammell said on behalf of the board, they give their condolences to Thompson and his family.

