Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has dismissed women’s basketball coach Karen Aston after eight seasons. Her stay with the Longhorns included four trips to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 or further. But she was in the last year of her contract, and athletic director Chris Del Conte said the school wanted to “move in a different direction” and would begin an immediate search for a new coach. Aston had only one losing season at Texas. Her best season was 2015-16 when the Longhorns were 31-5 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight.