Authorities search for accused domestic violence partner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for a man accused of battery of a dating partner in March.
Officers were called Saturday, March 28 to the 2900 block of Kings Oak Loop to a domestic violence call.
When officers arrived they found a female victim severally beaten with a contusion to the left side of her face and several abrasions to her arms and hands.
According to the victim her estranged boyfriend Darius Powell, 42, was involved in an argument that turned violent.
Alford allegedly hit the victim in the face multiple times with a closed fist.
Investigators procured a warrant for Powell’s arrest, charging him with one count of domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
Investigators are asking anyone with the whereabouts of Powell to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.
