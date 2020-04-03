SPD searching for shooting suspect; woman dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning.
According to police, a 23-year-old woman was shot in the chest in the 300 block of Herndon Street. That’s in the Highland neighborhood.
She died at the scene from her injuries. Police believe it was a domestic-related event.
Police do not have a suspect in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
