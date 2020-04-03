Shreveport seeking to raise awareness of COVID-19 virus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport area ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to coronavirus cases per capita.
And while Mayor Adrian Perkins says there are cases throughout the city, hotspots are popping up in the Martin Luther King, Mooretown, Queensborough, Sunset Acres and Western Hills areas.
“The State Bureau of EMS, they provide us with information about positive cases because our EMS personnel, they need to know prior to going into certain areas and the patients they are dealing with," Perkins explained.
“We took that information and it correlated with a lot of the complaints that we had that were going to SPD about public gatherings. We can’t say it’s a causal thing. But because we saw the correlation we wanted to ... . Again, it helped inform us and we wanted to inform those communities.
“ We are getting complaints about people who are out cruising, parking at certain gas stations, out at playgrounds or are convening in certain restaurants. That if they happen to know those people that they tell those people ‘Hey, it’s very important for you to stop what you’re doing an adhere to the governor’s orders and the orders of the leadership’."
For now, the mayor said, the city’s plan to address the outbreak is to just raise awareness.
"This virus is throughout our community and we have to treat it as such.”
On Thursday afternoon, Perkins issued an emergency declaration stating that restaurants in the city are no longer allowed to have patrons in their facilities. Instead, they must limit their services to curbside or drive-through orders only. Patrons must remain in their vehicles.
They mayor says this would promote safety by further reducing contact between people.
On March 16, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced aggressive measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state, including limiting restaurants to delivery, takeout and drive-through orders.
Many restaurants in Shreveport have followed those orders, Perkins said, but the city has received complaints about a specific few that haven’t.
“We are getting some habitual offenders that our police officers have to go out and talk to them on multiple occasions. And we are getting multiple complaints from citizens," the mayor said. "We don’t want our officers having to do that. We don’t want our citizens in jeopardy because some people aren’t taking the necessary precautions.”
The order will remain in effect until May 2.
“I want to tell the citizens of Shreveport to remain encouraged," Perkins said. “The majority of Shreveporters are doing the right thing; and I promise this will pay off in the long-run.
“We have to all come together," the mayor continued. "Even though maybe you didn’t abide by those orders for a day or two and you are starting to see these numbers and you are starting to get concerned, we all need to treat this like we are a team, like this is all a family like the community that we are.
"Remain encouraged, work together, do the right things and I guarantee you it will be much better for all of us in the long-run.”
