Scattered wet weather for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are tracking scattered wet weather across the ArkLaTex this morning and you should expect this to continue throughout the day for the region. The rain could be locally heavy at times. This is part of a slow moving frontal system that is making its way into the viewing area. This on and off rain will be continuing through Saturday, but I will say the rain is not looking not nearly as widespread as initially thought. A couple pop up showers are possible as well Sunday, but these will be much more of the isolated variety. Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking the potential of showers and thunderstorms on Monday and into Tuesday. The big story next week though will be how much temperatures will be warming up with highs potentially approaching the 90 degree mark Wednesday.
So if you are heading out the door this morning it is a good idea to grab the rain gear as scattered showers and the occasional thunderstorm will be a factor in your forecast all day long. The heaviest showers are likely to occur during the afternoon hours. Even with the potential rain temperatures will continue to hover close to average with high temperatures expected in the low 70s.
Moving into the weekend the wet weather will likely linger into the day Saturday, but we are tracking less widespread rain compared to earlier indications during the week. While some of you may need the umbrella, many of you will be able to stay. Temperatures will bottom out on Saturday with high temperatures around the 70 degree mark. Sunday will be an overall cloudy day for the region with a few showers, but once again many of you will be able to stay dry. Even the people who do see rainfall will experience very light rain. Highs on Sunday will be back in the mid-70s.
Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking more unsettled weather to start the week along with warmer temperatures. Monday and into Tuesday will feature more scattered rain and thunderstorms, but continuing with the theme here not everyone is going to see rainfall. The showers should be able to wrap Tuesday and that will allow our temperatures to move up further during the middle of the week. Wednesday potentially could bring high temperatures near 90 to the ArkLaTex. Thursday we are tracking another chance of thunderstorms for the region.
So while we continue to track unsettled weather, not everyone is going to get doused by mother nature here over the next few days. Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
