Scattered wet weather for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are tracking scattered wet weather across the ArkLaTex this morning and you should expect this to continue throughout the day for the region. The rain could be locally heavy at times. This is part of a slow moving frontal system that is making its way into the viewing area. This on and off rain will be continuing through Saturday, but I will say the rain is not looking not nearly as widespread as initially thought. A couple pop up showers are possible as well Sunday, but these will be much more of the isolated variety. Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking the potential of showers and thunderstorms on Monday and into Tuesday. The big story next week though will be how much temperatures will be warming up with highs potentially approaching the 90 degree mark Wednesday.