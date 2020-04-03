Restaurants making changes to stay open during Louisiana’s ‘stay at home’ order

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since Governor John Bel Edwards announced a ‘stay at home’ order last month, downtown Shreveport businesses say it’s been quiet.
“After the Governor issued a stay at home order, our downtown lunch business really dropped significantly," Meghan Hochstetler, Robinson Film Center’s executive director said. “On a typical Friday night business would be booming and now, that certainly has changed.”
While the movie theater had to close — Abby Singer’s Bistro remains open.
“So we kind of transitioned and adapted and found what’s more needed at the moment are family meals and so we are offering bigger meals that you can take home and we are doing it once a week," Hochstetler said. “So we are only open on Fridays now and it’s meals that you can feed your whole family with. If you don’t have a whole family that you are staying with you can certainly freeze it for the next few days. We’re doing ok. We’re adapting.”
Hochstetler says she has been keeping in touch with other downtown Shreveport businesses.
“The Downtown Development Authority had a conference call yesterday where we all got together and shared where we are, what changes we’ve made. The Tourist’s Bureau has also been making the same calls to get people connected which I am really thankful for. We are able to stay connected to our friends in the restaurant business and other downtown businesses too.”
While many local restaurants are listening to the orders, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says officials are receiving word about a select few who are not.
“A majority of our businesses are doing the right thing," Mayor Perkins said. "But with this virus, just a few bad apples can spoil the whole bunch. Because we have been getting a lot of complaints about those few bad apples — we’ve had to step up the precautions we are taking.”
On Thursday, Perkins issued an emergency declaration aimed stating all Shreveport restaurants must now keep customers in their vehicles and limit service to curbside pick up or drive through only.
“There is an exception for downtown, due to constraints of parking, where patrons can walk outside of their vehicle up to the places where they are ordering from,” Perkins said.
“Most of our customers are in cars, we maybe get two who are walk-ups, but as much as possible we are trying to limit human-to-human contact,” Hochstetler said. “So for cars, we are just putting the food in the backseat, we’re even giving away pens so people are not reusing pens to sign credit card receipts, so we are just doing all we can to limit that contact.”
Hochstetler says if you are interested in a family meal, you can go to their website or their Facebook page. She says they announce the meal every Monday and you have until Wednesday at midnight to order through email. Pick-up is Friday from 11:30-12:30. She says now more than ever it’s important to support local businesses.
“We want everyone to stay safe, we want everyone to stay home, but when you can please support local," Hochstetler said. “Whether that’s coming to pick-up food curbside or through donations or buying gift cards from local businesses, there are lots of ways to still show support from the safety of your home. We want everyone to stay safe, but we want to be equipped to come back strong when we can come back.”
While the Governor’s stay at home order has been extended until April 30, Mayor Perkins’ order will remain in effect until May 2.
