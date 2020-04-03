Rainy weekend followed by very warm temperatures next week

(KSLA) - This weekend will be wet with a few scattered showers both days. It will consist of off and on activity, and not a washout. Then, by next week, temperatures will be much warmer! It will get back to the mid to upper 80s by midweek.
A cold front will push its way in by this weekend. It should not cool temperatures down much though. But there will be some showers and storms around. As of now, there is no threat for severe weather. Saturday’s rain chance is up to 40%. The good news about Saturday is that most of the rain we see will be scattered and not everyone will have to deal with rain. Temperatures Saturday will warm up to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Rain is still looking possible for Sunday. I have the rain chance at 30%. That same cold front that arrives Saturday will stall out and keep some rain around. Most of us will remain dry with no rain. Despite the cold front coming, it will not bring any cool air. Therefore temperatures will remain warm. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
So, most of the day Sunday will be dry, but during the evening and especially overnight, the rain will be back. That same cold front has stalled by this point, and turned into a warm front. Therefore, it will move back up to the north. This will keep the rain around Sunday night and Monday. It will also warm temperatures back to the 80s most of next week.
Monday next week will have plenty of rain around. I have a 50% chance of rain for the day as a few storms move through. As of now, it should not include any severe weather, but we will keep our eyes on it! Most of the rain will be scattered, so there will be plenty of off and on activity. Temperatures will still be warm near 80 degrees.
After Monday, the rain chances may go down for a couple days. Tuesday and Wednesday will both possibly be dry days. I have a 20% chance Tuesday and a 10% chance Wednesday. I think since we will be in between two systems, we will finally have some dry weather. It will be warm though. Temperatures should warm up to the mid to upper 80s! Possibly reaching 90 in some spots.
Have a great weekend everyone!
