3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Caddo

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 15 in Caddo.
Healthcare providers have reported three more deaths in the parish as a result of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
The coroner’s office says the latest to succumb to the virus are:
- a 62-year-old man who died at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at WK Bossier Health Center in Bossier City;
- a 48-year-old man who died at 6:19 a.m. Thursday, April 2, at his residence; and,
- a 75-year-old man who died at 8 a.m. Thursday at Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road in Shreveport.
All three had serious pre-existing health conditions, the coroner’s office reports.
