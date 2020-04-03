Month of the Military Child: Jordon White & Karrington Matthews

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — April is the Month of the Military Child. And every weeknight on KSLA News 12 at 5, we are recognizing children who come from military families here in the ArkLaTex.
On this Tuesday, April 2, we celebrate Jordan White and Karrington Matthews.
Both go to Claiborne Fundamental Magnet Elementary School in Shreveport.
Jordan is in the third grade while Karrington is a fifth-grader.
Their dad serves in the U.S. Army.
Our next military child will be honored Friday, April 3.
