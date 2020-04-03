Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas city orders residents to cover mouth, nose amid virus
HOUSTON (AP) — Residents in Laredo are now required to wear something that covers their nose and mouth when they’re out in public during the coronavirus pandemic. If they don't, they face a fine of up to $1,000. Starting Thursday, everyone over age 5 in Laredo will have to wear a homemade mask, scarf or bandanna when entering a building open to the public, when pumping gas, or when using public transportation, taxis or ride shares. State health officials say there are nearly 4,700 cases of coronavirus in Texas and at least 70 related deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-MAYOR
As Texas mayor orders closures, daughter gets COVID-19
DALLAS (AP) — A suburban Dallas mayor is fighting the coronavirus on two fronts: at home and in the city. Just days after McKinney Mayor George Fuller imposed a stay-at-home order on the city's 200,000 residents, his 19-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19. Although Fuller says he's had an overwhelmingly positive response from McKinney residents about the executive order, one local man objected and sued to lift the restriction. A judge has tossed his request. Fuller meanwhile says his daughter was feeling a little better on Tuesday, and was able to smile rather than cry when they connected on FaceTime.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BLOOD FROM THE RECOVERED
Coronavirus survivor: 'In my blood, there may be answers'
NEW YORK (AP) — As more and more people survive the new coronavirus, hospitals want them to line up to donate some blood. Doctors want to use blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat the sick, giving them a dose of the immune system antibodies that fight the virus. There's no proof it works. But doctors around the world are dusting off the century-old treatment, most famously used during the 1918 flu pandemic. Studies are being planned to test blood plasma against regular care in sick patients, and to prevent infections among people at high risk of exposure including health care workers.
CHICAGO POLICE-SUPERINTENDENT
Mayor taps ex-Dallas chief to head Chicago police force
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she has selected former Dallas police Chief David Brown to be the next police superintendent in the nation's third-largest city. Lightfoot introduced Brown during a Thursday afternoon news conference. Brown has more than 30 years in law enforcement and was the police chief in Dallas before his 2016 retirement. The announcement comes a day after the city's police board named him as one of three finalists for the job and hours after Lightfoot announced that a member of the force had died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
POLICE SHOOTING-IRVING
Irving police fatally shoot gun-toting man outside store
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police in the Dallas suburb of Irving say officers fatally shot a man who was wielding a shotgun after he blasted his way into a closed convenience store. An Irving Police Department statement says an employee hiding in a washroom at a 7-Eleven reported a man was shooting out the store's glass doors shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find a man emerging from the business. The police statement says an officer ordered the man to drop the shotgun, then shot the suspect when he failed to comply. Police identified the man as 69-year-old Joseph Zahaczewski of Irving.
RADIO HOST-FRAUD
Radio host gets 25 years in Ponzi scheme targeting listeners
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas radio host and financial consultant who admitted to conning elderly listeners out of more than $20 million in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. The Dallas Morning News reports that the sentence was part of a plea deal that William Neil “Doc” Gallagher agreed to on Friday with Dallas County prosecutors. They say that Gallagher guaranteed annual returns of 5% to nearly 9% to listeners of his radio show who invested in securities with him. Authorities say Gallagher received up to $29.2 million from about 60 investors from December 2014 to January 2019. By then, the accounts contained less than $822,000.
CHICANO STUDIES-ENROLLMENT JUMP
Defying odds, New Mexico university's Chicano studies grows
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico's Chicana and Chicano Studies Department is seeing a jump in enrollment, defying overall student enrollment declines at the state's largest college. Numbers show one of the nation's first Chicano Studies programs saw a 636% spike in students since 2011 as other areas at the university experienced declines. While colleges across the U.S. also report enrollment drops, similar Latino studies programs are reporting growth in enrollment. The department chair says universities are experiencing a rise in Latino students, and they are hungry for Latino studies classes. She says studies show those classes help with graduation rates among Latino students.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONSTRUCTION-CAMPS
With US border work on track, rural towns fear virus spread
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Major construction projects are moving forward along both U.S. borders and raising fears that the influx of workers could spread the coronavirus. Along the northern border, a Canadian company says it will start work this month on a disputed oil pipeline that could bring thousands of workers to rural areas in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Along the southern border, workers travel every day from camps in New Mexico to build President Donald Trump’s border wall. Residents, tribal leaders and state officials worry that the work could make problems worse in rural areas with little or no medical infrastructure capable of handling an outbreak.
FILM-SXSW MOVES ONLINE
SXSW partners with Amazon to put its film festival online
NEW YORK (AP) — It'll be bring-your-own popcorn and the barbecue won’t be as good, but Austin's SXSW Film Festival is moving online after having its 27th edition canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. The Texas festival says that it’s partnering with Amazon Prime Video to stream as much of its movie line-up as possible for a 10-day period in the U.S. It will be free to viewers with or without an Amazon Prime membership. The SXSW Film Festival had been set for March 13-22 before it was canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.
BC-TX-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TEXAS-EXECUTION
Texas court delays 3rd execution in midst of virus outbreak
HOUSTON (AP) — A third scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed following the spread of the coronavirus in the state. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday ordered a 60-day delay of Fabian Hernandez’s scheduled April 23 execution. Unlike the two executions that were delayed last month because of COVID-19, Texas’ highest criminal court did not give a reason for this stay. The order follows Hernandez’s attorney requesting a delay because of the “current health crisis.” Hernandez was condemned for fatally shooting his estranged wife and one of her friends in November 2006 in El Paso.