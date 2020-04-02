Wet end to week for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After a beautiful day yesterday I am tracking an overall gray day across the ArkLaTex for your Thursday. Temperatures will continue to remain on the comfortable side, but we will have to watch out for potentially a couple showers this afternoon. But the rain chances really will ramp both Friday and Saturday as a slow moving cold front will push into the region. The good news is while thunderstorms are possible, severe weather chances remain low. We could see a brief break from the wet weather Sunday, but a shower or two can’t be ruled out. Even if we do stay dry on Sunday as soon as we turn the page to a new week we are tracking more rain Monday into very early Tuesday morning.
So if you are heading out the door this morning you still should be able to leave the rain gear at home, but you won’t need the sunglasses either. Clouds will continue to thicken and linger over the ArkLaTex throughout. It still will be comfortable though, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. While a shower or two is possible, you should be fine if you have to get any work done around the yard.
Moving on to Friday and your weekend the rain chances will be ramping up for the region. As the cold front will begin to push into the ArkLaTex and eventually stall we will be tracking on and off rain and thunderstorms throughout the day lasting into Saturday as well. While thunderstorms are possible we are seeing the ingredients necessary right now for any particularly strong storms either day. Temperatures will come down slightly on Saturday, but both day you should expect to see highs in the 70s. Sunday has the potential for a couple showers, but for the most part will just be a cloudy day with highs in the upper 70s.
As we turn the page to a new week we are watching for more chances of showers and thunderstorms Monday. General southerly flow around a larger ridge of high pressure will aide in the development of showers and storms Monday. Temperatures due to that southerly flow will continue to go up with high temperatures expected to be right around the 80 degree mark. The showers and storms could last into early Tuesday before clearing out during the mid-morning hours.
So I hope you enjoyed the weather yesterday as our weather pattern in the ArkLaTex is about to turn downhill. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
