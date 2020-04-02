Wet end to week for ArkLaTex

Moving on to Friday and your weekend the rain chances will be ramping up for the region. As the cold front will begin to push into the ArkLaTex and eventually stall we will be tracking on and off rain and thunderstorms throughout the day lasting into Saturday as well. While thunderstorms are possible we are seeing the ingredients necessary right now for any particularly strong storms either day. Temperatures will come down slightly on Saturday, but both day you should expect to see highs in the 70s. Sunday has the potential for a couple showers, but for the most part will just be a cloudy day with highs in the upper 70s.