United Way of NWLA seeks virtual reading program volunteers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you love kids, love to read and want to volunteer during the coronavirus pandemic, the United Way of Northwest Louisiana has a way for you to do that, without leaving your home.
On Thursday, Apr. 2, they will officially launch their new virtual reading program at 10 a.m. on their YouTube channel.
“We thought, you know what let’s fast track this idea,” said Vice President of Community Impact, Jennifer Horton. “Let’s get it launched, let’s give people something to do that’s fun.”
Volunteers record themselves reading children’s books, and then send it into Horton and her team who will upload it for children to watch.
“There’s so much negativity and there’s so much anxiety circulating on social media and we want to give something to our community that just breaks that up and it’s fun for them and it’s fun for their children,” she said.
30 volunteers have already signed up including Bossier City teacher Natalie Pope.
“I received an email reaching out and it just had a list of ways that you could volunteer and one of them was virtual reading to students that are seven and below,” she said. "I have a passion for reading and a passion for kids so I thought it was a perfect opportunity to honor and respect the proclamation and social distancing but still give back.”
She already recorded herself reading and says the process was very easy.
“I just pretended I was reading to my own children or to a set of students so it really wasn’t difficult for me,” she said.
Horton says they will provide e-books for those who don’t have children’s books, but also wants people to get creative and reenact scenes from books.
“We encourage volunteers to have as much fun with this as they want to,” she said. “I really like the prop idea, and I’m hoping we get some of those because I have a toddler who thinks things like that are really silly.”
Kids are also encouraged to volunteer to read as well. Horton says this program will continue on past the pandemic and they will hopefully get volunteers to start reading books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
“This is not a one and done opportunity and that is why there is not a limit on volunteers," she said.
Those interested in volunteering can fill out the form HERE.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.