Shreveport firefighters exposed to COVID-19 patient; station closed down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Eight Shreveport firefighters who were exposed to a positive COVID-19 patient were sent home to be tested, according to the Assitant Fire Chief Fred Sanders.
Fire Station No. 4 located in the 2200 block of Milam Street is temporarily closed while it’s being disinfected.
Station 4 engine and medic crews had “high risk exposure” Wednesday evening because of medical procedures performed in the treatment of a patient, according to Sanders.
All crew members were sent home and will go through a 14-day quarantine per the city’s protocol as they wait for test results. They will remain there for an undetermined amount of time.
