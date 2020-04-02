The realities of fighting on the frontline of COVID-19

HOMER, La. (KSLA) — Signs saying “Heroes work here” are popping up in front of hospitals throughout the ArkLaTex. That’s because healthcare workers are fighting on the front line to keep as many people as possible safe from the coronavirus.
Communities have spent the past few weeks rallying support for essential workers, including staffers at Claiborne Memorial Medical Center in Homer. They’ve been given handmade face masks, supplies from local schools and equipment that has given them nine extra isolation rooms.
“You’ll see pictures of the nurses modeling the new homemade masks and that’s fun," said Kristie Copeland, a Registered Nurse and the medical center’s chief nursing officer.
"It keeps them smiling, keeps the morale up. But there’s some things that we can’t change, that we can’t show you. We can’t show you patients being placed on a ventilator. We can’t show you the hours physicians and nurses spend bedside trying to save these lives.”
The reality for many healthcare professionals is sleeping at the hospital, mental and physical exhaustion and a fear of bringing the coronavirus home and infecting others or themselves.
“One of our concerns is that we are a small medical staff," said Dr. Mark Haynes, chief of staff at Claiborne Memorial. "There are seven of us active physicians. If one of us becomes ill with it, the burden is going to be tremendous on those who are not. So we are doing everything we can do to keep ourselves safe.”
While they say they can’t thank the community for the support they have received, they want everyone to see the realities of fighting the coronavirus on the front lines and ask everyone to play their part to stop the spread.
“When these patients come in here, our staff become their everything," said Lee Jones, a Registered Nurse who is in charge of CMMC’s Infection Control & Quality. "They become their social support. They become, you know, they’re not just giving medicine. They are holding hands, they’re providing social interaction and so the physical demands are great on healthcare workers every day.
"But the emotional demands now have added to that. And when the staff are leaving at the end of their shift, there is nothing left for them to give. We just need the public to understand that all of us in healthcare signed up to take care of you and we do that with the greatest privilege.
"But we need y’all to take care of us. And we need y’all to listen to your officials. And we need you to take this seriously and we need you to stay home.”
Claiborne Memorial officials say they have had 13 confirmed coronavirus cases in their parish with 2 deaths and are still waiting on the results of more than 20 cases.
They also say they still have 7 patients receiving treatment in the hospital and they expect more cases to pop up.
