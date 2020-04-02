Rain possible everyday through next week

(KSLA) - Rain chances over the next several days will be a little higher. Rain will be possible just about every day heading through next week. Some days will have more than others. Either way, I would be prepared for some shower activity.
This evening, there could be a brief shower passing by. Most of us will remain dry trough the evening. At the very least, there will be a lot of clouds around. Temperatures will also be tolerable. it should cool to the lower to mid 60s.
Overnight, it will be cloudy with little to no rain. I have a small chance for a quick pop up shower, but it will mostly be drizzle or mist. We should start off the day on Friday with a could small showers around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 50s.
On Friday, get ready for a little more rain. I have those rain chances up to 60%. It will not be a washout, but it will be the start of more off and on shower activity for Friday and Saturday. During the evening on Friday, there will be some heavy rain. A cold front will push its way in by this weekend. It should not cool temperatures down at all though. But there will be some showers and storms around. As of now, there is no threat for severe weather. Saturday’s rain chance is up to 40%. The good news about Saturday is that most of the rain we see will be on the east side of the ArkLaTex and will be moving away. Therefore, we may not get as much rain.
Rain is now looking possible for Sunday. I have raised the rain chance to 30%. That same cold front that arrives Saturday will stall out and keep some rain around. Most of us will remain dry with no rain. Despite the cold front coming, it will not bring any cool air. Therefore temperatures will remain warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.
So, most of the day Sunday will be dry, but during the evening and especially overnight, the rain will be back. That same cold front has stalled by this point, and turned into a warm front. Therefore, it will move back up to the north. This will keep the rain around Sunday night and Monday. It will also warm temperatures back to the 80s most of next week.
Monday next week will have plenty of rain around. I have a 50% chance of rain for the day as a few storms move through. As of now, it should not include any severe weather, but we will keep our eyes on it! Most of the rain will be scattered, so there will be plenty of off and on activity. Temperatures will still be warm near 80 degrees.
Have a great rest of the week everyone!
