Rain possible everyday through next week

On Friday, get ready for a little more rain. I have those rain chances up to 60%. It will not be a washout, but it will be the start of more off and on shower activity for Friday and Saturday. During the evening on Friday, there will be some heavy rain. A cold front will push its way in by this weekend. It should not cool temperatures down at all though. But there will be some showers and storms around. As of now, there is no threat for severe weather. Saturday’s rain chance is up to 40%. The good news about Saturday is that most of the rain we see will be on the east side of the ArkLaTex and will be moving away. Therefore, we may not get as much rain.