MLK Health Center continues serving community despite COVID pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The MLK Health Center, which provides vital services for a portion of the public largely uninsured, continues to provide access to medications despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.
However, there are some major changes.
According to Jordan Ring, the center’s associate director, its pharmacy is the only active service right now. Essential employees, who are donning personal protective equipment (PPE), are the only individuals allowed inside the facility.
“It is very important to us that our patients still have access to lifesaving medications,” Ring said. “There is a place they can go for help; it is a dark time, but there is a place of hope for them.”
The pharmacy is operating with its normal hours, 8 a.m. thru 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
But when an individual pulls up to the MLK to grab medications, there’s no need to exit the car.
“It’s our goal to get them in and out as quickly as possible to minimize exposure,” Ring said.
Due to economic hardships Louisianians face, she added, there’s been a rise in the number of people requesting assistance acquiring medications.
“We are helping people that are not normally our clinic or pharmacy patients,” she explained. “If you are experiencing hardship because of COVID and you have a prescription you just don’t know how to get filled, call our pharmacy at (318) 227-2912, ext. 2."
However, with an influx in new patients, Ring noted that MLK Health Center has dipped “significantly” into its operating budget.
“We have had a number of local foundations that have reached out to us because they know the services we provide to see if they can help,” Ring said. “Capital One, their foundation, just granted us $10,000 to keep the pharmacy open; so we’re extremely grateful.”
But as the coronavirus situation continues to unfold by the hour, MLK’s ability to provide pharmaceuticals to some in the public could be in jeopardy. Many of its donated medications come from nursing homes, but COVID-19 has shut down that supply chain.
“We’ve had to stop all donation pick ups to protect the staff and patients, so a huge supply of our medications is no longer available to us right now,” Ring noted. “Three weeks from now, we’re not entirely sure.”
If you want to make a financial contribution to MLK’s pharmacy, click here.
Each year, MLK’s pharmacy gives away around $2 million in medications to around 1,800 patients living with chronic conditions.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.