Mayor Perkins’ issues emergency declaration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins has issued a public health emergency for Shreveport and takes into effect Thursday, April 2 at 6 p.m. and will remain in effect until Saturday, May 2, 2020.
The mayor’s emergency declaration includes the order of “Restaurants, as defined in the Unified Development Code, shall limit their operations to curb-side or drive-thru pickup, with patrons remaining in their vehicles at all times.”
Limiting restaurants to curb-side or drive-thru pickup further reduces contact between persons and promotes the safety and well-being of people.
Read Mayor Perkins press release below:
“As Mayor, my first priority is public safety. We have seen hundreds of our fellow citizens fall ill as a result of this virus, and the numbers continue to rise,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “We have to do everything in our power to slow the spread and save lives.”
The public health emergency is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time 336 Caddo Parish residents have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Parish Coroner, there have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths.
