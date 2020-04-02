Mansfield churches come together to help feed community

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A group of Mansfield churches are passing out meals to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of their Pull Up and Grab Meal Give-A-Way, anyone can come to the Clista Calhoun Center at 101 Monroe St. in Mansfield to pick up a free meal between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. every Wednesday in April.
“We know that some of our elderly members are by themselves and might not be able to get food,” pastor Donzell Hughes says. “Some families are in the same situation, so we want to help them out.”
Volunteers wear masks and gloves and have come up with a no-contact service. Also, they are following Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mandate of no more than 10 people per gathering.
“Faith over fear is what I believe in all these devastating time," Sharon Campbell says. “All we have is our faith in God; and that’s what I’m going to hold on to through this.”
