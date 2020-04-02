Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says he didn't mean to insinuate on a recent television appearance that record-setting quarterback Drew Brees plans to retire after the upcoming season. Payton says he meant to convey that the 41-year-old quarterback is taking it “year by year” after signing a two-year, $50 million contract last month. Payton was correcting a reference he made to Brees' “final season” in an ESPN interview on Tuesday. Payton also says he's been medically cleared to end his coronavirus quarantine and is working at a draft headquarters set up in an expansive space at the Dixie Brewery.