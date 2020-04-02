Fairfield Studios: Musicians perform live on Facebook during coronavirus pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coronavirus pandemic has caused millions of people across the country to lose their jobs. With a record number of unemployment claims, a Shreveport business has turned their studio into a stage for full-time musicians and entertainers.
“We saw a trend of musicians who were losing work,” Fairfield Studios Producer Clint McCommon says. “So we had a stage and decided to let them play for donations.”
Some of the performers are church musicians who lost their jobs because of churches closing their doors.
So far, Fairfield Studios has hosted nine performances on Facebook Live and during each one, they list the musicians PayPal, Venmo and CashApp for people to donate.
The musicians advertise their performances on their own personal Facebook pages to get a wider audience.
Fairfield Studios is looking for more artists to showcase.
This is a free service and if you would like to contact them, please click here or reach out to Clint@Fairfieldstudios.com.
