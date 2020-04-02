COVID-19 death toll rises to 12 in Caddo

The coroner’s office says the latest 3 victims also had serious pre-existing health conditions

By Curtis Heyen | April 1, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 8:49 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The death toll due to the coronavirus has risen to a dozen in Caddo, the parish coroner’s office reports.

The three most recent COVID-19 victims are:

  • Patricia Whitlock, 65, who died at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, at WK Bossier Health Center;
  • Herman Washington, 67, who died at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, at Willis-Knighton South; and,
  • Randy Gobert, a 35-year-old who died at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 31;

The coroner’s office says all three had serious pre-existing health conditions.

