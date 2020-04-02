Bystander shot in the leg in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A bystander was shot in the leg Thursday evening in Shreveport.
Authorities say the wound does not appear to be life-threatening.
Shreveport Fire Department medics were alerted to the shooting in the 800 block of West 72nd Street at 5:43 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
A minute later, police got a report of gunfire at West 72nd at Union Avenue. Three units now are on that call.
Another seven poice units are on the scene of the shooting on West 72nd between Union and Clift avenues that was reported at 5:45 p.m., dispatch records show.
Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect or suspects.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
