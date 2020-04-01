16-year-old shot dead in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — A teenager has been fatally shot.
Now Texarkana, Texas, police say they are investigating the 16-year-old boy’s death as a homicide.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday on Westlawn Drive at Meadowbrook Lane, authorities say.
That’s immediately west of Highway 82.
Details are slim.
And police have released no information about a possible suspect.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
