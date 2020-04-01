16-year-old shot dead in Texarkana

Police are investigating his death as a homicide

By Curtis Heyen | March 31, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 10:38 PM

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — A teenager has been fatally shot.

Now Texarkana, Texas, police say they are investigating the 16-year-old boy’s death as a homicide.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday on Westlawn Drive at Meadowbrook Lane, authorities say.

That’s immediately west of Highway 82.

Details are slim.

And police have released no information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

