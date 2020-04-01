Two men sought in connection to shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for two men connected to a shooting earlier this month.
Calveon Raphiel, 19, and Quinterrius Brown, 18, are both charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder.
On 2 p.m. on March 5, Shreveport police were called to Willis Knighton South regarding a shooting victim. Upon arrival they found Damian King, with two gunshot wounds. His injuries were considered non-life threatening.
“Based on evidence and information gathered during their ongoing inquiry, detectives learned that King was a passenger in a vehicle near the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Meriwether Road when a white Chevy sedan pulled alongside him and fired multiple shots into the vehicle,” reads a news release from SPD.
Bond is set at $100,000.
Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to the arrests of Calveon Raphiel and Quinterrius Brown. Anyone with any information is urged to call 318-673-7373 or via the app, P3Tips.
Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
