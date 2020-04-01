Two local businesses offer curbside service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Corona-virus Pandemic has affected nearly everyone including the restaurant business.
With the Governor’s stay-in-order, many families are getting their meals to go.
Pop n Pizza and Yum Yum Dessert Bar are two businesses thriving during this time.
The Co-Owner of Pop N Pizza Brittany Shabazz and Sheka Stewart of Yum Yum Dessert Bar, both say they have seen business booming since offering curb-side service to its customers.
" I will come out and get your order and bring everything out to the car for you but if you want to come in you can, it’s just five people only at one time inside"- Sheka Stewart, Yum Yum Dessert Bar
Brittany Shabazz, Co-Owner of Pop-n Pizza, says they are taking all precautions to ensure safety for its customers and nearby first res-ponders.
“We just want to make sure they get hot fresh food, when we get orders for them we completely shutdown nobody in or out we want to make sure that everybody is safe, we want to make sure they have a hot fresh meal so they can continue to work and take care of our sick loved ones”.
