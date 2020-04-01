Brother, sister arrested in connection to fatal shooting

“Investigators learned that an altercation occurred between two females earlier in the day, and the shooting tonight may have been a continuation of that incident," reads a news release from TTPD. " According to witnesses, two vehicles with several occupants arrived on Meadowbrook Lane, and another physical altercation involving a large number of young people took place. At some point during that incident, one of the combatants retrieved a pistol from their vehicle and fired at Crabtree, striking him once in the chest. The male suspect then fled the scene in a light-colored SUV, along with the others with whom he arrived.”