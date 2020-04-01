Brother, sister arrested in connection to fatal shooting

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department has arrested two siblings in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old.
Demarious Taylor, 20 of Ashdown, Arkansas and 21-year-old Bosnia Taylor were arrested and are charged regarding the death of Nytorius Crabtree, 16, of Texarkana.
Crabtree was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were called by several people around 9:15 p.m. on March 31 to the intersection of Westlawn Drive and Meadowbrook Lane.
“Investigators learned that an altercation occurred between two females earlier in the day, and the shooting tonight may have been a continuation of that incident," reads a news release from TTPD. " According to witnesses, two vehicles with several occupants arrived on Meadowbrook Lane, and another physical altercation involving a large number of young people took place. At some point during that incident, one of the combatants retrieved a pistol from their vehicle and fired at Crabtree, striking him once in the chest. The male suspect then fled the scene in a light-colored SUV, along with the others with whom he arrived.”
An investigation is ongoing. Due to the number of witnesses on the scene, police are working to learn the gunman’s identity.
Crabtree’s body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.