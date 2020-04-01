Sunny midweek followed by showers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We were able to luck out somewhat yesterday as the sun was able to make an appearance during the afternoon hours, and we are expecting plenty more for your Wednesday. Temperatures will also be rebounding as well after a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s for some. As we move towards the end of the week we are watching increasing high temperatures along with rain chances as we tracking a slowly moving front that will be making its way into the ArkLaTex. Rain chances will be highest on Friday and Saturday where we could see a few thunderstorms as well. We should be able to stay dry as temperatures continue to move towards. We should reach into the 80s early next week, but we are tracking more showers and storms as well.