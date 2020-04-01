Sunny midweek followed by showers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We were able to luck out somewhat yesterday as the sun was able to make an appearance during the afternoon hours, and we are expecting plenty more for your Wednesday. Temperatures will also be rebounding as well after a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s for some. As we move towards the end of the week we are watching increasing high temperatures along with rain chances as we tracking a slowly moving front that will be making its way into the ArkLaTex. Rain chances will be highest on Friday and Saturday where we could see a few thunderstorms as well. We should be able to stay dry as temperatures continue to move towards. We should reach into the 80s early next week, but we are tracking more showers and storms as well.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a jacket as we are dealing with some chilly temperatures this morning with some people in the low 40s. After sunrise temperatures should quickly rebound into the low to mid 70s afternoon so today will be the perfect opportunity to get that jog in around the neighborhood. We are expecting clouds to start increasing this afternoon, but we will be able to stay dry.
As we move towards the weekend rain chances will only be going up for the region as a slow moving cold front will be making its way into the region. We are tracking chances for showers and storms both Friday and Saturday as the front will be stalling. Temperatures won’t be dramatically impacted and in fact by the time we clear out the first batch of rain on Sunday temperatures should be right around the 80 degree mark.
Looking ahead to next week, more chances for showers and storms are on the way for the ArkLaTex. Beginning on Monday southerly flow will help create instability in the atmosphere making the region ripe for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. But even with the potential for storms our temperatures will continue their upward march in the low to mid 80s for the early part of the week. While we do have the potential to see some storm Tuesday as well they will not be nearly as quite as widespread.
So enjoy the nice weather today and great ready for more unsettled weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
