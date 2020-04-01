SPD searching for shooting suspect; 1 injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering following a shooting that left him injured on late Tuesday night.
Officers got the call just before midnight to the 1700 block of Oakdale Street.
According to police, two women were arguing and several men left the scene in their cars after the argument. That’s when someone fired several shots from one of the vehicles, a white Dodge Challenger, hitting the victim in the abdomen.
The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
