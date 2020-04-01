10th COVID-19 death reported; Shreveport mayor IDs emerging hotspots in city

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Coronavirus cases are being seen throughout Shreveport, but some hotspots are starting to appear, the city's mayor says.
They are in the Martin Luther King, Mooretown, Queensborough, Sunset Acres and Western Hills areas, according to a post on Mayor Adrian Perkins’ Facebook page.
“Over the past 20 days, we have seen 298 of our friends, family members, neighbors and co-workers infected by this virus. Sadly, the parish coroner is now reporting 10 deaths.”
Perkins urges people to take the COVID-19 outbreak seriously.
And he says businesses can help enforce social distancing and limit head counts by:
- putting tape spaced 6 feet apart on the floor in checkout areas;
- offering drive-through and curbside services as much as possible;
- keeping track of the number of people in their businesses at any given time; and,
- asking anyone who is loitering to move along to prevent gatherings.
That said, Shreveport businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic.
So the city and the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce have launched Cardshop318, a free platform that enables people to buy gift cards from local businesses.
Meantime, if you see gatherings of 10 or more people or businesses that are not observing social distancing, call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
