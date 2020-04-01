Showers returning by the end of this week

On Friday, get ready for a little more rain. I have those rain chances up to 40%. It will not be a washout, but it will be the start of more off and on shower activity for Friday and Saturday. A cold front will push its way in by this weekend. It should not cool temperatures down at all though. But there will be some showers and storms around. Saturday’s rain chance is up to 50%. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s.