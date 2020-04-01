Showers returning by the end of this week

(KSLA) - The rain chances will soon be increasing as our next weather maker approaches. There will be some heavy downpours by this weekend. As of now, the severe threat is low.
This evening, the clouds will be on the increase. By the time the sun sets, there will be more clouds around in many places. There will not be any rain, so any evening plans are good to go! Temperatures will be cooling down, but not as much this time. it should cool to the lower 60s this evening.
By tonight, it will be mostly cloudy. There will still not be any rain from these clouds, so it will remain dry. Temperatures will fall to the mid 50s. Roughly 10 degrees warmer than this morning. You still might need a jacket if you are one of those heading out the door in the morning.
Thursday is when those clouds will be back again. I do not expect much rain though. I have only a 20% chance of rain since a couple small and light showers might pop up. If they do, it will be in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70s. Thursday will be a pretty nice day despite the lack of abundant sunshine and a small chance of rain.
On Friday, get ready for a little more rain. I have those rain chances up to 40%. It will not be a washout, but it will be the start of more off and on shower activity for Friday and Saturday. A cold front will push its way in by this weekend. It should not cool temperatures down at all though. But there will be some showers and storms around. Saturday’s rain chance is up to 50%. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s.
We will take a slight break from the rain Sunday. However, I still have a 20% chance of showers. Most of us will remain dry with no rain. Despite the cold front coming, it will not bring any cool air. Therefore temperatures will remain warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.
So, most of the day Sunday will be dry, but during the evening and especially overnight, the rain will be back. That same cold front has stalled by this point, and turned into a warm front. Therefore, it will move back up to the north. This will keep the rain around Sunday night and Monday. It will also warm temperatures back to the 80s most of next week.
Monday next week will have plenty of rain around. I have a 50% chance of rain for the day as a few storms move through. As of now, it should not include any severe weather, but we will keep our eyes on it! Most of the rain will be scattered, so there will be plenty of off and on activity. Temperatures will still be warm near 80 degrees.
Have a great week everyone!
