Motorcyclist killed following Bossier City crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Authorities are working to learn more about a crash that took one life on Thursday evening.
The victim, a 30-year-old man from Haughton, was riding motorcycle northbound on Benton Road at Hospital Drive when the driver of an SUV turned left from the southbound lane into the path of the motorcycle.
First responders responded to the scene just before 7 p.m. The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital where he later died.
Impaired driving is not suspected. The Bossier City Police Accident Investigation Team is investigating.
