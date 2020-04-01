Month of the Military Child: Brooke Johnson

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — April is Month of the Military Child. And every weeknight on KSLA News 12 at 5, we’ll recognize children who come from military families here in the ArkLaTex.
Our series begins with our very first child, Brooke Johnson.
The 13-year-old and is an eighth-grader at Cope Middle School in Bossier City.
Her father, Nick Johnson, serves in the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel.
Our next military child will be honored Thursday April 2.
If you would like for your child to be nominated, all you have to do is send your child’s photograph by email to mwhittington@ksla.com.
Make sure to include:
your child’s name
your child’s age
your child’s school and grade
Also, be sure to say which branch of the military their parent serves in.
