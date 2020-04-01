Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas may close some state parks over virus concerns
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas may temporarily close some of its parks over concerns that crowds of out-of-state visitors are flocking to them during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he wants to curtail the number of non-resident visitors and has asked park officials for recommendations. The governor said the move is based on complaints from local officials and businesses, especially in the Buffalo National River area, where they have seen lots of vehicles with plates from out of state. The number of coronavirus cases in the state rose Tuesday to at least 523 and officials reported the eighth death.
RICIN INDICTMENT-ARKANSAS
Judge dismisses charges against man in ricin possession case
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an Arkansas man accused of making the deadly toxin ricin will not stand trial because possession of that substance was not illegal when he was charged. Alexander Joseph Jordan was scheduled for trial in June for possessing the unregistered ricin in 2018. U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. on Monday tossed out the charges because possession of that substance didn’t become illegal until July 2019. Prosecutors argued that Congress had intended to criminalize all unregistered possession of ricin, regardless of when the defendant was charged.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMPEACHMENT
McConnell: Impeachment 'diverted attention' from coronavirus
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump's impeachment trial distracted the federal government from the coronavirus as it reached the United States in January. The Kentucky Republican said Tuesday that the deadly virus “came up while we were tied down on the impeachment trial.” Public health experts and other warned at the time about the spread of the virus. Trump said Tuesday that he does not think he would have “done any better” without impeachment. His administration has been severely criticized for its slow response. Trump initially downplayed the crisis, comparing it to the seasonal flu.
LITTLE ROCK SCHOOLS
Lawsuit challenges Arkansas takeover of Little Rock schools
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A second lawsuit has been filed challenging Arkansas' ongoing control of the Little Rock School District. Five parents and grandparents of Little Rock students filed the suit Tuesday in Pulaski County Circuit Court. They're seeking the district's release from state control. Arkansas took over the 23,000-student district in 2015 over lagging test scores at several schools. The Department of Education says it believes both lawsuits are based on “flawed arguments."
SEVERE WEATHER-ARKANSAS
Hundreds of homes damaged, destroyed in Arkansas tornado
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Surveyors have found damage at hundreds of homes following Saturday's tornado in Jonesboro. Officials say about 150 homes were mostly or completely destroyed in the EF-3 tornado. More than 300 homes sustained minor damage. The twister also directly hit The Mall at Turtle Creek, causing an estimated $100 million in damage. The mall had been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and officials said that closure likely saved lives.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Governor announces more money for protective equipment
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he's approved an additional $45 million to purchase protective equipment for medical providers and for ventilators due to the spread of the coronavirus. Hutchinson said Monday the money is in addition to $30 million previously approved and will be used when the equipment becomes available. The announcement comes as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in the state. Hutchinson said the number of cases is at least 473 and the number deaths due to COVID-19 rose by one, to seven. The vast majority of those who contract COVID-19 recover.