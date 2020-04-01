Harrison County resident dies from COVID-19 at Longview hospital

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County resident has died from complications due to COVID-19.
According to Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt, the person died at a Longview hospital.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims also confirmed the death and said the person who died was the first positive case reported in Harrison County. The judge said the person who contracted the virus had traveled to Shreveport.
“It gives me a heavy heart that we’ve had our first death. Hopefully it’s our last. We’re praying for this family. We continue to ask residents to help stop the spread, this is serious business,” Judge Sims said.
According to Jay Webb with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the person who died was a 62-year old man who lived in the city of Marshall. He had been diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.
This is the third reported death due to COVID-19 in East Texas.
