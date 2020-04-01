Blaze razes residence, displaces family of 7

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire gutted a Shreveport residence Tuesday evening.
“The family will be displaced. The house was totally destroyed,” said Cedric White, a Shreveport Fire Department battalion chief.
The blaze at the house on Lyles Lane just east of Mansfield Road was reported at 6:56 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
It took firefighters about 45 minutes to douse the fire, White said.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
At last report, the Fire Department had 11 units on the scene between Alvis Lane and Hawthorne Drive, dispatch records show.
A Shreveport police unit also was there.
