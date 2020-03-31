Woman shares challenges of burying loved one during coronavirus pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -“Everyday Carl is on my mind constantly and I think it will be that way for a very long time."
Death is something many of us don’t want to think about — but for Charlotta she knew it was coming for her partner Carl Johnson.
Renal Cell Carcinoma or kidney cancer had returned 15 years later, with complications from the cancer taking Johnson’s life.
“We were having to go to the hospital for his lungs to be drained like every five days," she said. All of this was happening while the coronavirus quickly crept into the United States.
“When Carl died on the 17th I thought ‘wow, we’ll just go and have a normal funeral,’" Charlotta said.
But a normal funeral was something Osborn Funeral Home couldn’t give Charlotta at that time.
“We were constantly evolving," said Peyton Mayeaux. "First we had to limit it to just 50 people and we did, and then it was now eliminated to just ten.”
Mayeaux handles family services at the funeral home and says as restrictions from the state and federal level continue to change, the things associated with a typical funeral began to change too.
“The pallbearers become the family members and our employees — sometimes the minister," she said. “The music that would have been at a service may be a lone violinist or saxophonist playing in the distance,” she said.
On the parlor’s website, a list is posted of what things they’ve had to change:
- Please limit the arrangement conference to as few people as possible in the arrangement office with telephone and email being used whenever possible.
- Graveside services will be the preferred method of service. However, this is subject to your local cemetery guidelines and subject to change.
- We will no longer be offering a public visitation. We will only hold private family viewings up to 10 people.
- Outside services will be subject to the acceptance of the clergy and church that will be performing the service.
- No service times will be posted in written or social media publications. We are willing to schedule public visitations and memorials for a future date, after the Government gives the all-clear to resume public gatherings.
Charlotta was left having under 15 people at Carl’s graveside service. Many of his friends couldn’t come, and even his daughter was urged by doctors not to attend.
“At this point, there’s been no closure and I think that has made it more difficult than anything," she said. "Not having the closure of that visitation and services that you typically would have.”
While a lot has changed with their services, Mayeaux has seen some positive things happen too.
“We found that these little intimate, private family graveside services are actually very meaningful,” she said.
Mayeaux hopes people continue reaching out to those grieving during this time as well.
“We’re used to hugging people and shaking hands and being with someone when their grieving and that has to look different now and that’s hard for the family,” she said. "So I would encourage people who know someone who’s lost a loved one to continue to stay in touch with them.”
For Charlotta, while all of this is still hard for her, she is grateful she was able to say goodbye to the person who meant so much to her. She adds that she does plan to have a celebration of life ceremony for family and friends to attend later this year.
“Carl was a kind, caring, smart man," she said. "Everyday I’m reminded of all the little things he did to make our life better.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.