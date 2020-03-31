Ways to tell if you qualify for a stimulus check

(KSLA) - Many viewers have reached out to KSLA News 12 with questions concerning the approved stimulus checks.
More and more people want to know if they qualify for part of that money.
Here is a breakdown of who qualifies for the check and when you can start seeing that payment:
- The government will use either your 2018 and 2019 tax return as a guide as to whether or not you qualify for a check.
- If you have not filed your taxes in the past two years, the IRS recommends you file as soon as possible.
- To see if you qualify, the IRS would go by your adjusted gross income and not your total income.
- If you’re single and making less than $75,000 a year or married and making less than $150,000 a year you will get a stimulus check.
- If you’re self-employed or on social security and your adjusted gross income is less than those amounts, you will get a check.
- The government will send those checks to the address connected to your tax return.
- If you filed through direct deposit then it should be in your mail over the next three weeks.
- If you filed through the mail, it will take longer.
