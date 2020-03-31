Telemedicine options become increasingly more affordable, popular

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - "I really can’t get out of the home,” said Ryan Pattison, manager of TeleHealth Ochsner. “It’s really hard for me to get out go to a doctor.”
Pattison hears this a lot. You may ask the same thing: What are my options to see a doctor if I can't leave the house? Telemedicine has become an increasingly more popular option.
“We want to meet the patient where they are,” said Pattison.
That’s essentially the idea of telemedicine or telehealth: a virtual visit with your doctor without needing to leave your couch. Hospitals across the Baton Rouge area implemented telemedicine programs years ago, but now, they’re seeing a rise in virtual visitors for a few reasons.
“One of those is fear,” said Dr. Jacob Wood, a family medicine physician at Baton Rouge General. “People not wanting to be around medical facilities.”
Another one is the stay-at-home order, which is difficult for busy parents.
"With no day cares and no school and everything, they need this in order to come in,” said Wood.
However, the biggest reason is because some insurance companies have made telemedicine visits more affordable since the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The affordable part has been taken care of now more than it ever has been. The insurances are paying as far as we can tell, from what they’re telling us, they’re paying for the visits,” said Wood.
If you couldn’t virtually connect with your physician before, the door may be open now. Just know that a virtual visit does not replace a normal doctor's visit.
"There a few things you can do through a visit. I mean, I can look at you right now and tell you’re not extremely anxious, as far as I can tell. You don’t seem depressed. You don’t have some kind of crazy rash on your face,” said Wood in a FaceTime interview with WAFB.
There are several types of telemedicine programs. Some are almost like FaceTime calls and others are more high-tech, like Ochsner’s Anywhere Care. But you don’t need to be a tech wizard to use the programs.
“We’ve noticed our patients range from 6 months to 98-years-old,” said Pattison.
If you are unsure, reach out to your insurance company to see if telemedicine is an option for you. If you aren’t sure that your health concerns can be diagnosed through a virtual visit, Wood recommends you call your hospital or clinic. The nursing staff will decide if a virtual visit is the right choice for your medical needs and help you arrange the appointment.
