SPD searching for runaway juvenile

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Sha’Kayla Crumpton?
Sha’Kayla was last seen at 4902 Gloria Dr. She was reported missing on March 16.
Police say that she was last seen wearing a black Vans t-shirt and grey jogging pants. She is 5′7″ and weighs about 130 pounds.
She’s been known to visit the Cedar Grove and Southern Hills neighborhoods.
Anyone with any information on Sha’Kayla’s whereabouts is urged to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7020 or 318-673-7300.
