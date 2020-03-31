SFD: Precautions are key to protecting personnel, citizens from coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As the number of positive coronavirus tests rise in Northwest Louisiana, the area’s first responders are more likely to become exposed.
Three Shreveport Police Department employees and two Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies have tested positive for COVID-19.
And although they have come in contact with people who have tested positive for coronavirus, the policies and procedures that Shreveport Fire Department has in place have kept its personnel safe while they continue to keep the community safe.
“We respond to all hazards. That’s what we do," said Fred Sanders, assistant to the fire chief.
“We just take the right precautions, the proper safety precautions in responding, trying to keep us safe,” he explained.
"If we are not keeping ourselves safe, then we can’t assist the citizens who need us when they call.”
SFD personnel know and are taught to use time, distance and shielding, Sanders said.
“For time, you limit the amount of time you are around an exposed area or exposed people. You want to be there for as short of a period as possible," he explained.
“Distance. We create a proper, safe distance between you and that person. Right now, we say it’s six feet.
"For shielding, depending on what your possibly exposed to, you want to have on the proper PPE (personal protective equipment). If we go into a fire, then our firefighters are wearing their gear, SBCAs (self-contained breathing apparatus), masks, helmets and boots. Relative to our EMS response, it’s eyewear, masks, gloves, gowns.
"And if we know we are entering into a possible hazardous or contaminated environment or see someone who is possibly contaminated or has risks, then we can not only shield ourselves but we can shield them and move them to an area that is safe for us and safer for them as well.”
Shreveport’s EMS units are decontaminated after every call, Sanders said.
And if EMS personnel believe they may have been exposed to something, they go through a decontamination process as well, he added.
“We have responded to incidents where individuals have tested positive,” Sanders said.
And several Shreveport Fire Department personnel have been tested for coronavirus but none has come back positive, he added.
“Our firefighters know that if they use the best practices that we have in place, that have been recommended by the CDC and the Department of Health and Hospitals, it reduces their risk.”
In New Orleans, more than 50 firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.