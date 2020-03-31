Lower rain chances for a couple days as temperatures warm up

(KSLA) - The rain chances will stay relatively low for a couple days. There may be a brief shower toward the end of this week, but until then, we should remain dry. Temperatures are cool today, but will be much warmer and closer to normal for the rest of this week.
This evening, the clouds will be on the decrease. There will not be any more rain. Temperatures will still be on the chilly side and cool down to the mid 50s. If you have any evening plans, you should grab a jacket.
Tonight, it should be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Only a few passing clouds, but no rain for tonight. Temperatures will be chilly though. It will cool down to the mid 40s as we start off our Wednesday. The good news is that there should be some more sunshine as we start the day.
Wednesday will be the best day of the week. There is no chance for rain and there should be some sunshine. There will also be more clouds as well, but the sunshine will peek through throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s, which is average for this time of the year. With no rain, it should be a nice day!
Thursday is when those clouds will build back up again. I do not expect much rain though. I have only a 20% chance of rain since a couple small and light showers might pop up. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70s. Thursday will be a pretty nice day despite the lack of abundant sunshine and small chance of rain.
Friday, get ready for a little more rain. I have those rain chances up to 40%. It will not be a washout, but it will be the start of more off and on shower activity for Friday and Saturday. A cold front will push its way in this weekend. It should not cool temperatures down at all though. But there will be some showers and storms around. Saturday’s rain chance is up to 50%.
We will take a slight break from the rain Sunday. However, I still have a 20% chance of showers. Most of us will remain dry with no rain. Despite the cold front coming, it will not bring any cool air. Therefore temperatures will remain warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.
Monday next week will go back to having rain around. I have a 50% chance of rain for the day as a few storms move through. As of now, it should not include any severe weather, but we will keep our eyes on it! Temperatures will still be warm near 80 degrees.
Have a great week everyone!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.