Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he's approved an additional $45 million to purchase protective equipment for medical providers and for ventilators due to the spread of the coronavirus. Hutchinson said Monday the money is in addition to $30 million previously approved and will be used when the equipment becomes available. The announcement comes as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in the state. Hutchinson said the number of cases is at least 473 and the number deaths due to COVID-19 rose by one, to seven. The vast majority of those who contract COVID-19 recover.