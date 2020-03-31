Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry has entered the NBA draft. Perry announced his decision on social media and was congratulated by the school in a tweet. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound sophomore was selected as The Associated Press co-Southeastern Conference player of the year after ranking in the top 10 of several conference categories. Perry led the SEC in rebounds last season with 10.1 per game, ranked sixth in scoring at 17.4 points and ninth in blocks with 1.2. He also shot 50% to rank fourth in the SEC while leading the Bulldogs to a fourth-place finish.