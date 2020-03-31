Harrison County, TX, residents ordered to shelter in place

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — There are now three positive case of the coronavirus in Harrison County, officials confirm.
In each case, the cause of COVID-19 exposure was travel-related.
So Harrison County Judge Chad Sims and City of Marshall Mayor Terri Brown are ordering residents to shelter in place.
The orders go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.
And they advise people to limit their outings to “essential travel.”
Residents still will be able to “… perform essential activities for their families; including obtaining medical supplies, visiting a health care provider, obtaining supplies they need to work from home, grocery shopping, engaging in outdoor activities while maintaining social distancing, and to perform work defined as an essential service.”
Officials urge people who are sick and those who are at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 to stay home except to receive medical care.
The orders define “essential travel” as travel:
- related to “the provision of or access to essential activities, essential governmental functions, essential businesses or minimum basic operations"
- to care for the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities and others who are vulnerable
- to or from schools and other educational institutions to get materials for distance learning, meals and any other related services
- to return to your residence from outside the county
- required for non-residents to return to their residence outside Marshall. “Individuals are strongly encouraged to verify that their transportation out of the city remains available and functional prior to commencing such travel.”
- required by law enforcement or court order
